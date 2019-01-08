The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC), Plateau chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to promptly communicate his approval of the N30,000 minimum to the National Assembly.

Mr Jibrin Banchir, its chairman, made the call on Tuesday in Jos,when members of the NLC staged a peaceful protest to seek a legal endorsement of the new minimum pay package.

“It is pertinent for the President to send his approval to the National Assembly to ensure that the new minimum wage is legalised.

“The approval of the increment cannot be implemented without being legalised. The President should do this without any hesitation,” he said.

The chairman regretted that the fight for better wages had been on for four years, pointing out that workers in Ghana had their wages increased without such hassles.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the workers held various placards with inscriptions such as “N30,000 minimum wage is a right, pay it before elections or be voted out”, “we demand full implementation, we say no to percentage implementation”, among others.

NAN also reports that the workers took their protest to the Government House where the Plateau Deputy Governor, Soni Tyoden, commended them for the peaceful protest and expressed the state government’s readiness to pay the new amount.

He, however, urged the workers to be orderly in their conduct and allow due process to prevail.