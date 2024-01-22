ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defence chief called for assessment and content analysis of the security policies, legal and operational frameworks.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]
Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Musa said this while delivering a lecture titled, ”Non-Kinetic Operations and the Nigerian Armed Forces,” at the opening of a national security course on Psychological Operations and Strategic Communication (PSYOPS) ‘, on Monday in Abuja.

The course was organised by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) with the theme, ‘Winning Hearts and Minds for National Cohesion and Development’.

Represented by Rear Adm. Daupreye Matthew, Director of Training, Defence Headquarters, the CDS said that the use of non-kinetic efforts under Operation Safe Corridor had led to the surrender of more than 2,000 Boko Haran members between 2016 and 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 67% of those who surrendered were of the Abubakar Shekau faction of the insurgents. Musa added that 1,543 repentant terrorists graduated from Mallam Sidi Camp in Gombe State and 1,935 were released from Bulumkutu camp in Borno between 2016 and 2022.

According to him, from July 2021 to May 4, 2022, alone, no fewer than 51,828 terrorists and their family members surrendered, out of which 13,360 were fighters.

He added that 106,000 terrorists and their family members had so far surrendered in the North East. The defence chief however called for assessment and content analysis of the security policies, legal and operational frameworks.

He also called for the upscaling of government support, including developing and implanting of vetting systems, as well as capacity building for government service providers and direct assistance to transitional facilities working with low-risk individuals.

He further advocated individual case management and referral services as well as community-based peace-building, reconciliation and reintegration. Earlier the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye said that the 5-day programme was to boost security experts’ understanding of the dynamics of psychological operations and strategic communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undiandeye described psychological operation and strategic communication as an integral element of modern warfare but was widely neglected by communication science despite its importance. According to him, it is now used not only to manipulate an enemy’s will to fight but also to influence public opinion.

He said the employment of strategic communication influences operations and non-kinetic tools to win hearts and minds and enhance national security and cohesion.

"Suffice to say, that the importance of PSYOPS as an instrument of statecraft, governance and national security cannot be over-emphasised.

"The Agency is more intentional about the benefits of the application of PSYOPS instruments which include the use of soft power in the attainment of national security objectives.

"I am fully aware that the distinguished participants of this course were drawn from the various Federal and State MDAs including the Armed Forces, Police, other sister intelligence and security agencies as well as the media,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CDI said the course intended to reconnect with communities and enlighten them on the importance of lawful conduct against the activities of criminals, insurgents, and other deviants.

He said there was a need for government to harmonise processes and procedures for collaboration with communities, who are most impacted by security challenges.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD