Buhari is playing ethnic, despotic politics – Rev. Mbaka

The founder of Adoration Ministry, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has accused President Buhari of playing ethnic, despotic politics.

According to Daily Post, the priest said this while speaking to his members his at the Adoration Ground in Enugu state.

Buhari playing games

Mbaka said Buhari has all the human and material resources to improve the country, but has chosen to play games with the lives of Nigerians.

“So let the will of God be done in Nigeria. It is like what I have been saying Buhari change or you will be changed.

“What will it take you; change the Chief of Staff, change B, change C, change this and change that; even if it will take 20 Igbo men or 20 Yoruba men to change Nigeria; take all of them. Look at what (Chukwuma) Soludo did in the Central Bank; he has assured Nigeria and the whole world that there is nothing like bank collapse again.

“An Igbo man did this, why can’t Buhari take Soludo for the economic revival and revamping of Nigeria’s economy? And you are busy talking about corruption, playing game with the lives of Nigerians from the issue of Fulani herdsmen to Boko Haram to Jos killings. You said somebody stole, what did he steal?"

Criticises FG's Social Investment Programme

Mbaka also criticised the Federal Government's Social Investment Programme, saying that “Someday, they said the government has spent trillions of naira on social investment scheme and I want to know who are the people they were spending the money on; the Vice President said they are giving N10,000 to small scale businesses and I asked, is this how they will transform Nigeria? You give somebody N10,000 for business, what type of business will N10,000 start?"

Atiku is bureau de change

“Somebody will have billions and want to take the one belonging to the public while hunger will be killing his people. Look at the type of money they shared during the primaries to the extent that they brought Bureau de Change. They said Buhari is change, but Atiku is bureau de change. They were sharing the money in dollars and it was going out in millions of dollars in Nigeria where hunger is killing people; where you don’t have food to eat.

“If they spend such monies to get ticket, how do you think that when they get into power they will rule, of course, they will first recover the money they have spent but the worst is that the money was not being shared to the poor," he added.

Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019

The fiery priest predicted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar will defeat Buhari in 2019.

Mbaka also said that the President will be removed because he refused to listen to the instructions of God.

He said “After you are removed, they will bring people that will flog you because you messed up the opportunities because you didn’t listen to the word of God. You didn’t listen to the man of God you have and you were disobeying him.

“The price of disobedience is disgrace.”

The priest also warned Atiku not to behave like Buhari when he gets to power.

Atiku will make Nigerians smile

In December 2017, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka said that ex-Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has what it takes to make Nigerians smile.

Mbaka also predicted that Nigerians will reject Buhari in 2019, saying that the President has been a stubborn resistance against negotiations.