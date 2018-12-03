news

The founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has been criticised by Nigerians for welcoming the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje in his Church.

Governor Ganduje was recently accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors in his state.

Several videos of the Governor allegedly receiving the funds were also posted online by the Daily Nigerian.

Buhari has abandoned me

Speaking during his Bazaar service on Sunday, December 2, 2018, Mbaka accused President Buhari of abandoning him.

Mbaka made the comment after the Kano Governor's speech thanking him for his support in 2015.

According to the controversial priest, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was down until he gave a prophesy from his altar.

He also said that Buhari should not think that he is very healthy now, because something can happen anytime.

Mbaka, who alleged that he was attacked for standing by Buhari, called on Ganduje to tell Buhari to help his ministry.

Twitter reactions

ALSO READ: Fr. Mbaka says Atiku has what it takes to make Nigerians smile

— Mazi Deji Adeyanju Ph.D (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In October 2018, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka accused President Buhari of playing ethnic, despotic politics.

He said Buhari has all the human and material resources to improve the country, but has chosen to play games with the lives of Nigerians.

The priest also praised the First Lady, Aisha Buhari for sending food items to his ministry for distribution to the poor.