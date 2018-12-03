Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians criticise Mbaka for receiving Ganduje in his Church

Nigerians on Twitter criticise Mbaka for asking Gov Ganduje for money [VIDEO]

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The founder of Adoration Ministry in Enugu state, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has been criticised by Nigerians for welcoming the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje in his Church.

Governor Ganduje was recently accused of receiving kickbacks from contractors in his state.

Several videos of the Governor allegedly receiving the funds were also posted online by the Daily Nigerian.

Buhari has abandoned me

Speaking during his Bazaar service on Sunday, December 2, 2018, Mbaka accused President Buhari of abandoning him.

Mbaka made the comment after the Kano Governor's speech thanking him for his support in 2015.

According to the controversial priest, the All Progressives Congress (APC) was down until he gave a prophesy from his altar.

He also said that Buhari should not think that he is very healthy now, because something can happen anytime.

Mbaka, who alleged that he was attacked for standing by Buhari, called on Ganduje to tell Buhari to help his ministry.

Twitter reactions

 

ALSO READ: Fr. Mbaka says Atiku has what it takes to make Nigerians smile

 

In October 2018, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka accused President Buhari of playing ethnic, despotic politics.

He said Buhari has all the human and material resources to improve the country, but has chosen to play games with the lives of Nigerians.

The priest also praised the First Lady, Aisha Buhari for sending food items to his ministry for distribution to the poor.

NASS management beg workers not to embark on strike
No country can confront Climate Change alone – Buhari at UN Summit in Poland
Sen. Jonah Jang refuses to honour EFCC invitation
President Buhari condoles with US on passing of George Bush
