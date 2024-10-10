ADVERTISEMENT
Repent or we send you to your creator  —  Matawalle warns bandits’ informants

Bayo Wahab

Matawalle said those who have been informing bandits about military movements should fear God.

The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle,
The Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle,

The former Governor of Zamfara State issued the threat on Thursday, October 10, 2024, during his visit to Gundumi village, Isa and Sabon Birni local government areas of Sokoto state.

He said those who have been informing bandits about military movements should fear God.

He said, “This place used to be lively with a lot of business activities. I assure you it will bounce back. We are going to cite a military base here.

“But you must fear God. Those who have been calling and informing bandits about the movement of security operatives and also about their brothers should desist henceforth. You better repent or we send you back to your creator.”

BANDITS (PMNews)
BANDITS (PMNews)

While speaking at the launch of “Operation Fansan Yamma” on Wednesday, Matawalle called for public support in the fight against terrorism.

The fight is not for Matawalle, Federal, state, and security agencies alone. It’s for all Nigerians that wish this country well.”

“Therefore, journalists have a greater role to play because we know the bandits have been flooding social media platforms with all sorts of propaganda. Our media houses must continue to report successes recorded by our gallant military in the fight against banditry and insurgency.

The minister recalled how the military dealt a blow to a notorious bandit kingpin, Halidu Sububu, and other kingpins who were recently neutralised.

He said Sububu was a major supplier of arms and ammunition to bandits.

Bayo Wahab

