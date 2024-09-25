ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The zonal coordinator further encouraged officers to try as much as possible to be security conscious.

Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina
Banditry will end soon by God's grace – NCS Zonal Coordinator in Katsina

Recommended articles

Dangaladima, who said this in Katsina on Wednesday, while addressing officers and men of the Katsina Area Command, urged the personnel to be security conscious. He said the visit was to sensitise the officers on the issue of collaboration, innovation and the relationship between stakeholders and the NCS.

According to him, his visit to Katsina is in line with the policy thrust of the NCS Controller General (CG), Adewale Adeniyi, of consolidation, collaboration and innovation. He further advised, “As we are in the ember month, try as much as possible to be vigilant, let us collect all the collectable duties of the federal government of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Katsina is one of the states ravaged by banditry, therefore at this moment, I urge you to be professional in your conduct, most especially when on patrol, and be very vigilant.

“Always remember that we have only one life, and the service is in dire need of you now, more than ever before.

“So that we‘ll be able to man our borders properly, to prevent the influx of contraband goods, as well as infiltration of small arms and light weapons that may end up in the hands of bandits and other criminals.”

He further encouraged them to try as much as possible to be security conscious among themselves, adding that their superiors should know their movements to ascertain their whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know the condition we are in, especially now that this banditry is getting bad. But by the grace of Almighty God, very soon it will be over,” Dangaladima prayed.

He further commended the personnel’s hard work and determination, especially working in a tense environment like that of Katsina. He said: “Being Katsina a border and volatile area, it is a big task to be, but with the help of Almighty Allah, as well as that of the communities in the border area, NCS will succeed.

“Let me use this medium to call on the operatives to support the Controller to succeed, because, if he succeeds, the department has succeeded and the country as a whole has also succeeded.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike orders renegotiation of FCT’s stake in Kugbo International Market

Wike orders renegotiation of FCT’s stake in Kugbo International Market

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Minister orders investigation into alleged bribery in Correctional Service

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

Seyi Tinubu donates drugs to reduce maternal, child mortality

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

It's unrealistic - Lagbaja says 2 million security personnel can't secure Nigeria

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Tinubu set to reshuffle his cabinet soon - Special Adviser Onanuga

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Bauchi parents protest 40% increase in private school fees amid economic strain

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

Police detain 98 suspects in armed robbery, kidnapping, drug cases in 2 weeks

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Coalition releases 37 key proposals for Nigeria’s electoral reform

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat.

My genius brother and partner - Sanwo-Olu celebrates deputy at 60

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

FCT teachers resume strike over unpaid wages, welfare issues with area councils

NAQS invites Nigerians to engage with the ECVC and benefit from the streamlined export processes. [Facebook]

FG backs new project to boost trade, security