Matawalle lauds Navy for acquiring new platforms

News Agency Of Nigeria

Matawalle expressed confidence that the personnel and new platforms would energise the fight against criminals operating on Nigerian waters and in the Gulf of Guinea.

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. [Twitter:UncleDeji]
Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. [Twitter:UncleDeji]

Matawalle gave the commendation on Saturday at the Passing Out Parade of Batch 34 Trainees of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Rivers.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director, Press and Public Relations in the defence ministry.

Matawalle said that the new platforms would also increase Nigerian Navy’s dominance and influence in the fight against crude oil theft.

“The new acquired platforms would serve as enablers to increase the Nigerian Navy’s dominance and influence in the fight against crude oil theft, illegal refining, pipeline vandalism, piracy and illegal unreported unregulated fishing activities.”

He charged the 1,865 ratings of batch 34 to hold strongly to the core values of the Nigerian Navy which was footed on integrity, professionalism and teamwork.

Matawalle also told the ratings that they were the key to victory in any assigned task as such they should always commit themselves to the security of the nation.

He expressed confidence that the personnel and new platforms would energise the fight against criminals operating on Nigerian waters and in the Gulf of Guinea.

