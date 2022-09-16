Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

The Minister's comment comes as a response to an appeal made by Yusufu Musa, a relative of one of the victims that Mamu should be released to aid negotiation with the terrorists.

Pulse reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) accused Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, of being a terrorists financier.

Meanwhile, Dingyadi revealed that the Federal Government will continue negotiations with the abductors despite Mamu’s arrest, The Punch reported.

The Minister affirmed this after the National Security Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

He added that Mamu's arrest has nothing to do with the captors as the government is doing everything possible to make sure the remaining victims are freed.

You'd recall that over 60 passengers plying the Kaduna-Abuja railway were abducted by terrorists in the March 28, 2022 attack.