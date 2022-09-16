RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government said Mamu's arrest won't truncate efforts to free the remaining passengers kidnapped by the terrorists.

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)
Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

Recommended articles

The Minister's comment comes as a response to an appeal made by Yusufu Musa, a relative of one of the victims that Mamu should be released to aid negotiation with the terrorists.

Pulse reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) accused Mamu, who is also the publisher of Desert Herald Newspaper, of being a terrorists financier.

Meanwhile, Dingyadi revealed that the Federal Government will continue negotiations with the abductors despite Mamu’s arrest, The Punch reported.

The Minister affirmed this after the National Security Council meeting presided over by the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

He added that Mamu's arrest has nothing to do with the captors as the government is doing everything possible to make sure the remaining victims are freed.

You'd recall that over 60 passengers plying the Kaduna-Abuja railway were abducted by terrorists in the March 28, 2022 attack.

The terrorists have since been releasing the hostages in batches through the intervention of Mamu, leaving about 22 others in their captivity.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

Mamu's arrest won't stop negotiations with terrorists - FG

2023: No plan to suspend BVAS - INEC berates CUPP over false claims

2023: No plan to suspend BVAS - INEC berates CUPP over false claims

Tinubu, excellent example for national cohesion – Shettima

Tinubu, excellent example for national cohesion – Shettima

NLC issues ultimatum to Zamfara Govt over minimum wage implementation

NLC issues ultimatum to Zamfara Govt over minimum wage implementation

Buhari confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

Buhari confers Nigerian citizenship on 286 foreigners

FG only owes 6 months pension accrued rights - PenCom

FG only owes 6 months pension accrued rights - PenCom

Lagos Govt threatens to shut Ladipo, Oyingbo markets indefinitely

Lagos Govt threatens to shut Ladipo, Oyingbo markets indefinitely

Group petitions IGP, seeks Keyamo's investigation over assassination comment

Group petitions IGP, seeks Keyamo's investigation over assassination comment

2023: APC cries foul as poll puts Obi ahead of Tinubu, others

2023: APC cries foul as poll puts Obi ahead of Tinubu, others

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family