DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The DSS in an affidavit in support of its ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1617/2022 and filed before the court, also told the court that Mamu a logistic supplier to both local and foreign terror groups.

The service disclosed that the bandit negotiator was on his way to a meeting with foreign terrorist leaders before his interception last week.

Mamu had been leading the negotiation with bandits for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers the terrorists kidnapped in March.

The terrorist negotiator was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, with his two wives at Cairo International Airport while awaiting a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

They were thereafter deported to Nigeria and the DSS operatives picked them up on arrival at the Aminu Kano International Airport.

Following his arrest, the DSS raided his residence where military uniforms and a large stash of foreign currencies and denominations were allegedly found.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya described the items found in Mamu’s house as incriminating materials.

He said, “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered.

”Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments. While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”