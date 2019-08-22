The newly-appointed Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, has asked Nigerians to pray for him to succeed in his new role.

Mamman was announced as the new Power Minister when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his second term cabinet in Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

While speaking later during a reception organised in his honour by a committee of friends, the minister asked Nigerians to pray for him.

"What I need from Nigerians at this time is prayers. I have just been appointed Minister of Power, so I have nothing much to talk about or say than for Nigerians to pray for me to succeed," he said.

Mamman's assignment came as a surprise to some as the ministry was previously under the stewardship of former Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola, who was reappointed and also sworn in for another stint in Buhari's cabinet on Wednesday.

Fashola was the Minister of Power, Works and Housing during Buhari's first term between 2015 and 2019. However, he returns only as the Minister of Works and Housing.

The Power Ministry holds a lot of political implications as the country has failed for decades to adequately supply electricity to its estimated population of 200 million people.

While the Buhari-led government has identified improving power supply as a key to improving economic growth, growth in the power industry has been sluggish with many parts of the country still deprived.

While delivering his remarks on Wednesday, Buhari urged the new ministers to work tirelessly for Nigerians to achieve a future where they can reach their full potential.