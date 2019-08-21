Former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola, has lost the coveted Ministry of Power to Saleh Mamman in President Muhammadu Buhari's second term cabinet.

When Buhari first appointed Fashola as minister in 2015, he was put in charge of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, a responsibility many critics said was too daunting for one person to take on.

The former governor was one of 14 ministers from Buhari's first term who were reappointed last month by the president for his second term administration.

During the official inauguration of the 43 ministers on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Buhari announced that Mamman will now head the Ministry of Power.

Fashola still held on to the Ministry of Works and Housing, with Abubakar Aliyu announced as the Minister of State for the ministry. Goddy Agba was appointed the Minister of State for Power.

Buhari also announced that he'll retain his role as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, and named former Bayelsa State governor, Timipre Silva as the Minister of State for the ministry.

Other returning ministers namely Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Adamu Adamu (Education), Ogbonnaya Onu (Science and Technology), Geoffery Onyeama (Foreign Affairs), Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning), Abubakar Malami (Justice), Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources), Mohammed Bello (Federal Capital Territory), and Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation) retained their ministries.

Osagie Enahire who was Minister of State for Health during Buhari's first term was named the new Minister of Health, while Hadi Sirika who was the former Minister of State for Aviation was named the Minister of Aviation by the president.

Mustapha Shehuri who was the Minister of State for Power, Works, and Housing last term was named the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Of the new ministers, Bashir Magashi, a retired Major General, was named the Minister of Defence while former Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was appointed the Minister of Interior.

Another former governor, Godswill Akpabio, was named the Minister of Niger Delta while former Benue State governor, George Akume, was named the Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs by President Buhari.

The president also named Pauline Tallen as the Minister of Women Affairs, Sharon Ikeazu as the Minister of State for Environment, Mariam Katagum as the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, and Gbemisola Saraki as the Minister of State for Transportation.

Others are Sunday Dare (Sports and Youth Development), Adeniyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Mohammed Mahmoud (Environment), Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami (Communication), Mohammed Dangadi (Police Affairs), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel Development), Sabo Nanono (Agriculture and Rural Development), and Sadiya Umar Faruk (Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development).

The other Ministers of State are Uchechukwu Ogah (State for Mines and Steel Development), Festus Keyamo (State for Niger Delta), Clement Agba (State for Budget and National Planning), Emeka Nwajuba (State for Education), Ramatu Tijani (State for FCT), Adeleke Mamora (State for Health), Mohammed Abdullahi (State for Science and Technology), Zubairu Dada (State for Foreign Affairs), and Tayo Alasoadura (State for Labour and Employment).

While delivering his remarks after the oaths of office were sworn, Buhari appealed to the ministers to work diligently to improve security, grow a diversified economy and fight corruption.