President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for his second term administration.

The president presided over the inauguration ceremony that took place at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The ministers took their oaths of office shortly after Boss Mustapha took his as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who Buhari reappointed last month.

The president also reappointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

While delivering his remarks after the oaths of office, Buhari appealed to the ministers to work diligently to improve security, grow a diversified economy and fight corruption.

Below is a full list of the ministers and their portfolios: