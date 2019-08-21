President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for his second term administration.
The president presided over the inauguration ceremony that took place at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
The ministers took their oaths of office shortly after Boss Mustapha took his as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who Buhari reappointed last month.
The president also reappointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources.
While delivering his remarks after the oaths of office, Buhari appealed to the ministers to work diligently to improve security, grow a diversified economy and fight corruption.
Below is a full list of the ministers and their portfolios:
- Uchechukwu Ogah - Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development
- Muhammad Bello - Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
- Godswill Akpabio - Minister of Niger Delta
- Chris Ngige - Minister of Labour and Employment
- Sharon Ikeazu - Minister of State for Environment
- Adamu Adamu - Minister of Education
- Mariam Katagum - Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment
- Timipre Silva - Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
- George Akume - Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs
- Mustapha Shehuri - Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development
- Goddy Agba - Minister of State for Power
- Festus Keyamo - Minister of State for Niger Delta
- Ogbonnaya Onu - Minister of Science and Technology
- Osagie Ehanire - Minister of Health
- Clement Agba - Minister of State for Budget and National Planning
- Adeniyi Adebayo - Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
- Geoffery Onyeama - Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami - Minister of Communication
- Emeka Nwajuba - Minister of State for Education
- Suleiman Adamu - Minister of Water Resources
- Zainab Ahmed - Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
- Mohammed Mahmoud - Minister of Environment
- Sabo Nanono - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
- Bashir Magashi - Minister of Defence
- Muhammadu Buhari - Minister of Petroleum Resources
- Hadi Sirika - Minister of Aviation
- Abubakar Malami - Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation
- Ramatu Tijani - Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
- Lai Mohammed - Minister of Information and Culture
- Gbemisola Saraki - Minister of State for Transportation
- Babatunde Fashola - Minister of Works and Housing
- Adeleke Mamora - Minister of State for Health
- Mohammed Abdullahi - Minister of State for Science and Technology
- Zubairu Dada - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
- Olamilekan Adegbite - Minister of Mines and Steel Development
- Tayo Alasoadura - Minister of State for Labour and Employment
- Rauf Aregbesola - Minister of Interior
- Sunday Dare - Minister of Sports
- Pauline Tallen - Minister of Women Affairs
- Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of Transportation
- Mohammed Dangadi - Minister of Police Affairs
- Saleh Mamman - Minister of Power
- Abubakar B. Aliyu - Minister of State for Works and Housing
- Sadiya Umar Faruk - Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development