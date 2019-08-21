President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated 43 ministers into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for his second term administration.

The president presided over the inauguration ceremony that took place at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The ministers took their oaths of office shortly after Boss Mustapha took his as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who Buhari reappointed last month.

The president also reappointed himself the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

While delivering his remarks after the oaths of office, Buhari appealed to the ministers to work diligently to improve security, grow a diversified economy and fight corruption.

Below is a full list of the ministers and their portfolios:

  1. Uchechukwu Ogah - Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development
  2. Muhammad Bello - Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
  3. Godswill Akpabio - Minister of Niger Delta
  4. Chris Ngige - Minister of Labour and Employment
  5. Sharon Ikeazu - Minister of State for Environment
  6. Adamu Adamu - Minister of Education
  7. Mariam Katagum - Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment
  8. Timipre Silva - Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
  9. George Akume - Minister of Special Duties and International Affairs
  10. Mustapha Shehuri - Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development
  11. Goddy Agba - Minister of State for Power
  12. Festus Keyamo - Minister of State for Niger Delta
  13. Ogbonnaya Onu - Minister of Science and Technology
  14. Osagie Ehanire - Minister of Health
  15. Clement Agba - Minister of State for Budget and National Planning
  16. Adeniyi Adebayo - Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment
  17. Geoffery Onyeama - Minister of Foreign Affairs
  18. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami - Minister of Communication
  19. Emeka Nwajuba - Minister of State for Education
  20. Suleiman Adamu - Minister of Water Resources
  21. Zainab Ahmed - Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning
  22. Mohammed Mahmoud - Minister of Environment
  23. Sabo Nanono - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
  24. Bashir Magashi - Minister of Defence
  25. Muhammadu Buhari - Minister of Petroleum Resources
  26. Hadi Sirika - Minister of Aviation
  27. Abubakar Malami - Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation
  28. Ramatu Tijani - Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT)
  29. Lai Mohammed - Minister of Information and Culture
  30. Gbemisola Saraki - Minister of State for Transportation
  31. Babatunde Fashola - Minister of Works and Housing
  32. Adeleke Mamora - Minister of State for Health
  33. Mohammed Abdullahi - Minister of State for Science and Technology
  34. Zubairu Dada - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
  35. Olamilekan Adegbite - Minister of Mines and Steel Development
  36. Tayo Alasoadura - Minister of State for Labour and Employment
  37. Rauf Aregbesola - Minister of Interior
  38. Sunday Dare - Minister of Sports
  39. Pauline Tallen - Minister of Women Affairs
  40. Rotimi Amaechi - Minister of Transportation
  41. Mohammed Dangadi - Minister of Police Affairs
  42. Saleh Mamman - Minister of Power
  43. Abubakar B. Aliyu - Minister of State for Works and Housing
  44. Sadiya Umar Faruk - Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development