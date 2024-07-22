ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Bayo Wahab

With his withdrawal from the race, Biden became the first sitting president to stand down from a possible reelection since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.

Recommended articles

Biden said his decision — following a series of blunders in the wake of his disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump — was in the best interest of his party and the country.

The president’s recent gaffes reinforced concerns that the 81-year-old would ruin his party’s chances in the upcoming November election as critics raised questions about his mental and physical fitness for a second term.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a debate. [Politico]
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a debate. [Politico] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The US is Nigeria’s textbook for democracy and the latest political development in the country offers some lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from.

The events that preceded Biden’s withdrawal from the race and his party members’ reactions to his embarrassing blunders underscore the strength of internal democracy in the Democratic Party.

Some Democrat lawmakers had been asking the president to drop out of the 2024 race and step aside for a younger candidate due to his obvious failings.

In the end, these party members had their way on an issue that would have piled more embarrassment on the party and the office of the US president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lesson here for Nigerian political parties and members is to allow rationality to prevail in party affairs and be critical of the quality of the candidates they present for elections, rather than allowing a few wealthy chieftains to buy their way to the ballots.

A party with a strong internal democracy will move with a stronger sense of purpose and that’s what the US Democratic Party members have demonstrated.

Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race signifies his love for his country. It’s an altruistic move that would not only save his party and country from further embarrassment but also increase his party’s chances in the coming election.

Any politician who loves his country and wants it to be great would, no matter how highly placed, sacrifice his ambition for his country if he’s adjudged to be physically and mentally unfit for a political office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of manipulating the people with gaffes and health issues for political gains, Nigerian politicians can deservedly attain statesmanship when they bury their selfish ambitions for the good of the country.

If Biden is crazy about retaining power for another four years, he would not have stepped aside. The main reason political violence is rife in Nigeria during elections is that politicians want to remain in power forever.

Sadly, the sit-tight syndrome is the bane of Nigeria’s democracy because the intention for sponsoring violence can’t be to serve but to steal and oppress the masses.

If Nigerian politicians can reference American democracy whenever they feel cheated in the game, they can also copy how to be good statesmen from Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s flaws would not have been more terribly exposed if he had avoided a debate with Trump.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a debate. [Axios]
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during a debate. [Axios] Pulse Nigeria

Apart from candidates using a debate platform to sell their ideas and agenda to citizens, it allows the people to assess the candidates and make informed political decisions about themselves and the future of their children.

If debate becomes a requirement for electoral contests, politicians who have no agenda for the people and those who have a discomfiture to hide will not present themselves for office, and if they do, the people would have already known what to do.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Another Chibok girl rescued in Sambisa forest with her 2 kids now with Borno Govt

Another Chibok girl rescued in Sambisa forest with her 2 kids now with Borno Govt

Nigerians are angry - NLC urges Tinubu to invite protest leaders for discussion

Nigerians are angry - NLC urges Tinubu to invite protest leaders for discussion

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

ITUNU CITY welcomes largest private rice mill in Lagos

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

We've blocked all wells and boreholes contaminated with cholera - Kosofe LG boss

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden’s presidential race withdrawal

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Born-again pastors to drag Anglican Church to court over vestments

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Priests struggle to survive as economic hardship reduces congregants' support

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

Dangote Refinery - Aliko silences critics, confirms surplus order abroad

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

President Tinubu appoints Prof John Obafunwa as new Director-General of NIMR

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and former President, Anyim Pius Anyim

Ganduje wants APC to take over in Anambra, Enugu, Abia

Frozen chicken [consumer life]

Ogun Customs alerts public on health dangers of smuggled frozen poultry

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

No fresh recruitment into Nigeria Immigration Service - FG

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rain [Abiodun Bello/X]

FG assures timely completion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal project despite rainfall