BREAKING: Joe Biden bows to pressure, drops out of US presidential race

Nurudeen Shotayo

Biden has been under immense pressure from Democrats to drop out of the race following his abysmal outing in a debate with his predecessor, Trump.

President Joe Biden
Biden announced his decision not to seek re-election into the Oval Office in a statement posted on his X on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The President said he believes the move is in his country's best interest and would allow him to focus on fulfilling his duties for the remainder of his term.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," the statement partly read.

This is coming barely one month after Biden dropped a series of clangers during the famous Presidential debate against his predecessor and Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

The President's abysmal outing at the debate rattled his supporters, prompting several members of his Democratic Party to call for his withdrawal from the race as polling results continued to favour Trump.

Biden has remained adamant that he's mentally and physically fit to stand the election and staged campaign events and media appearances to reassure his weary fanbase.

Details to come.....

