Nigeria's most populous city of Lagos has received its share of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this much at the Year 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration which held at the Police College Ground, Oba Akinjobi Way, Ikeja, on March 9.

The governor disclosed that the state government received the vaccines at 4am on Tuesday, March 9, noting that the vaccines have been kept in a safe place.

He assured Lagosians that the state government will soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored Lagosians to continue to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of facemasks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distancing.

Nigeria took delivery of 4 million doses of the vaccine on March 2 and a nationwide rollout plan has since been disseminated.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the president's aides and one state governor, have so far received their jabs of the first dose of the vaccine.

Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria's COVID-19 outbreak with 56,575 reported cases out of Nigeria's 158,906 total reported cases as of March 8, 2021.