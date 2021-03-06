President Muhammadu Buhari, 78, is in rude health and high spirits; and experienced no side effects whatsoever, after receiving a jab of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, March 6, 2021, the presidency has announced.

"In response to press enquiries, I like to assure all citizens, and to dispel fears and misconceptions about the safety of the vaccine administered on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN earlier this morning," a statement from Garba Shehu, who is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, reads.

"After he got his jab, the president felt normal and went about doing his job. If there are side effects that follow, we will be open about that but so far there is nothing of a side effect, serious or mild on the president. He is carrying on as normal.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo receives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 6, 2021 (Tolani Alli)

"We hope this will help to send a strong message among the people, especially those grappling with hesitancy about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine," the statement adds.

State governors and more frontline healthcare workers will be next in line to receive shots in the arms as Nigeria rolls out 4 million doses of the vaccine donated through COVAX, a global vaccine alliance.