Lagos govt dissolves Park & Garages committee as MC Oluomo returns to NURTW

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Lagos State government has returned the management and coordination of parks and garages to the NURTW.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo [Nairaland]
This is coming on the heels of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo's public return to the NURTW after his suspension by the national body in 2022.

Oluomo, who chaired the now defunct Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee (LASPG), announced on Thursday, September 7, 2023, that he and thousands of his members in the state are now back with the NURTW.

The Lagos State government set up the Parks and Garages committee in 2022 and made Oluomo the chairman following his suspension from the sister union.

The dissolution of LASPG took effect from Friday, September 8, 2023, following the state government's decision to lift the one-year-and-a-half-old indefinite suspension placed on the NURTW.

The decision was approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who reportedly instructed the Ministry of Transportation to dissolve the committee and return the NURTW.

The Permanent Secretary of the Transport Ministry also commended the LASPG executives for holding forth while urging the union to maintain peace and operate within the confines of their constitution as they transitioned back to NURTW.

The former National President of the union and Chairman of the transition committee, Najeem Yasin, applauded the efforts of the state government and the ministry in the resolution process.

