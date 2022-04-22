NURTW sets up Caretaker Committee in Lagos despite ban by govt

This move comes despite the suspension of the NURTW activities by the state government.

Recall that the government had announced on Thursday, March 10, 2022, that it had suspended the NURTW activities across the state following the tussle for power among the union leadership.

It added that a committee would be set up to take over control of parks and garages and such committee will be peopled by the key stakeholders in the transportation sector.

The government's move was a reaction to the request made by the then Lagos Council Chairman of the union, Musiliu Akinsanya aka Mc Oluomo.

Oluomo had called on the state government to take over the management of motor parks in the state following his indefinite suspension by the national body.

Even though Oluomo announced the withdrawal of the state council from the national organ, he was later pronounced sacked after the national body dissolved the Lagos State Administrative Council he was heading.

This move prompted the Lagos State government to constitute a park and garage management committee which had Oluomo as the Chairman.

Meanwhile, the NURTW's decision to constitute a caretaker committee led by Fatai Adeshina may have signaled the resolve of the national body to regain control of the union in the state.

In a letter addressed to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the NURTW explained that its decision to urgently put in place a committee was necessary to fill any vacuum in the administration of the union's activities.

The union added that the Adeshina-led committee will operate for the next three months as stipulated in its constitution.

Other members of the committee are Sunday Yusuf, Abraham Onifade, Jamiu Erinfolami, Ismaila Ojora, Lekan Ariyibi, Murtala Lawal, Taiwo Azeez and Kayode Agbeyangi, who will serve as the secretary.

The letter dated April 14th, read in part “In order not to allow the vacuum created to be affected by outside influences, the National Secretariat deemed it necessary to now set up a caretaker committee to replace the dissolved SAC, sequel to which a nine-member caretaker committee is hereby constituted to take charge of the affairs of the State Council for the next three months.

The terms of reference of the committee include: to take over the administration of the state secretariat of the union; invite the state chairman, treasurer and any other SAC member so that any officer in possession of union’s funds or properties hand over to the committee.

“The committee was also asked to take control of all saleable items of the union such as union receipts, membership cards, among others."