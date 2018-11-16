Kidnappers threaten to kill Zamfara twin sisters over N15m ransom

news

The lives of twin sisters, Hassana and Hussaina, who were kidnapped in Zamfara State in October has been threatened by their abductors over the N15 million ransom that was demanded.

The teenagers were kidnapped in October while they were visiting their sister in Dauran village in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara in preparation for their weddings slated for December.

According to a report by Daily Nigerian, a family member, Ibrahim Abubakar, who spoke to the kidnappers and the girls revealed that they have threatened to kill one of the girls if the N15 million ransom is not paid in time.

"We are only able to get N6m selling our properties and receiving contributions from family members, politicians, traders and ordinary people," he said.

In an audio clip of his conversation with one of the girls, Hussaina, she narrated the harrowing tale of their experience in captivity.

She said, "I am battling with headache. We are in dire situation, they are about to kill us. They beat us every morning. Please help rescue us. Even yesterday, they slaughtered some people in our presence."

She begged to be rescued from her abductors, urging for contributions to complete the ransom.

One of the abductors in the clip vowed that the phone call would be the last time anyone would hear from the twin sisters if the ransom is not paid.

Government places N5m bounty on kidnappers

On Tuesday, November 13, the chairman of Zurmi LGA, Awwal-Bawa Moriki, offered to give N5 million to anyone with useful information on the kidnapped sisters.

Describing the situation as worrisome, he said the N5 million bounty was a way of showing the government's concern over the situation and to ensure the rescue of the victims.

Zamfara has been the hub of deadly bandits eapecially this year with dozens of people killed and many others kidnapped.