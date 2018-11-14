Council chairman offers N5m to rescue Kidnapped female twins

news

The chairman of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara, Dr Awwal-Bawa Moriki has offered to give N5 million to anyone with useful information on female twin kidnapped in Dauran town in October.

The Chairman announced the bounty on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Zurmi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the twin, Hassana and Hussaina were kidnapped last month in Dauran town while distributing the invitation cards of their weddings.

The chairman said that the step was taken by the council to express its concern over the situation and how to rescue the victims.

He described the situation as worrisome and disturbing.

“At the local government level, we resolved to offer N5 million to any person, group people or community who can give information that can lead to the rescue of the victims,’’ he said.

He urged residents to intensify prayers for Allah’s interventions in the rescue of the missing ladies as well as the safety of the state from armed bandits and other criminals.

NAN further reports that the state government had last week directed the recruitment of 8,500 civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) operatives from 17 emirate councils across the state to assist security agencies in combating insecurity.