Katsina youths converge near Buhari's Daura home to protest, set up bonfire

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protesters turned out in sizeable numbers and marched down near Buhari's residence in Daura to express their grievances.

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, Nigerians in several states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) defied warnings by security agencies as well as ignoring President Bola Tinubu's pleas as they trooped out for the 10-day protest against 'Bad Governance.'

Though in its first day, the protest has already turned violent in places like Borno State where suspected Boko Haram elements carried out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack, killing nine people and injuring not less than 20 others.

Also in Kano, protesters went on a looting spree and destruction of public property. The protesting youths in the state capital descended on a yet-to-be-commissioned industrial park belonging to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), stealing furniture and desktops from the facility.

The two states above have since declared curfews to douse tension and forestall a further degeneration of the situation.

However, things took an interesting turn in Katsina, where the protest initially appeared to lack traction.

As claimed in a video currently circulating on social media, protesters, mostly youths gathered near Buhari's residence, chanting songs in the local language with thick, dark smoke billowing in the air from the bonfires.

The protesters appeared calm and peaceful with a few security operatives spotted to maintain orderliness.

Buhari retired to his hometown of Daura immediately after leaving the office on May 29, 2023, and has barely left Katsina State ever since.

In his twilight days in the office, the former President repeatedly spoke about his eagerness to return home to cater to his cattle, hinting that he was already fed up with the country's affairs.

Buhari stressed that he wanted to settle in Daura where Nigerians would not disturb him.

