Gov Yusuf declares curfew as protest spreads and turns violent in Kano

Yusuf declared the curfew at a press conference after hoodlums and protesters invaded the Kano State Government House, leading to the killing of two demonstrators.

“After careful consideration, we have come to terms that a 24-hour curfew should be put in place to further prevent looting and vandalisation of businesses and killing of innocent citizens,” the governor said.

Yusuf also directed all security agencies in the state to ensure full compliance with the directives to ensure the restoration of peace in the state.

Pulse had earlier reported how violence erupted in Kano as youths took to the streets with weapons.

The protesting youths in the state capital descended on a yet-to-be-commissioned Industrial Park belonging to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

The facility was subsequently set ablaze according to Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Reacting to the destruction of the facility, Tijani described the incident as a slight setback for Nigeria and his ministry’s efforts to deepen the workforce for technology.

He tweeted, “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters. Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain.”

Borno Govt declares curfew

Curfew has also been declared in Borno State following a tragic incident involving the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Kawori area of the state.