Looting, violence erupt as Kano youths protest with weapons

While the nationwide demonstration remains peaceful in many other parts of the country, some protesters in Kano took to the streets to loot and destroy public property.

According to Premium Times, the protesting youths in the state capital have descended on a yet-to-be-commissioned industrial park belonging to the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC).

Photos shared by the news platform on X showed some protesters mostly teenagers looting furniture and desktops from the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The facility was subsequently set ablaze according to Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

Reacting to the destruction of the facility, Tijani described the incident as a slight setback for Nigeria and his ministry's efforts to deepen the workforce for technology.

He tweeted, "Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters. Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week. A slight setback for our journey to deepening our workforce for technology while creating job opportunities for the youth. Millions of Naira down the drain."

Peaceful protests turn violent

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests turned violent when some youths took to the streets with weapons attacking each other.

Violence has also been recorded in Lagos as a chaotic scene unfolded at Oke Koto roundabout near Agege Pen Cinema underbridge and Iyana Ipaja.

A violent altercation among a group of miscreants erupted over a cash gift, sending shockwaves through the area.