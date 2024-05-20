ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

Segun Adeyemi

Kanu asserted that under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022, Nigeria breached an international treaty by his forcible return to the country.

IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]
IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu in court on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. [AriseTV]

Recommended articles

Kanu, visibly frustrated by the court's decision to keep him in custody and allow him to attend trial from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility, expressed his anger towards the government's lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, accusing him of being a terrorist.

Speaking from the dock, Kanu, facing charges of seven counts of treasonable felony, expressed surprise that a senior lawyer, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Body of Benchers, couldn't advise the government appropriately.

Kanu asserted that under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022, Nigeria breached an international treaty by his forcible return to the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He argued that, due to this breach, he should not be tried. He emphasised that both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ruled that his extradition from Kenya was illegal.

In a viral video, the fuming Kanu said, "Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act says that I cannot be tried in Nigeria. That's the law of Nigeria. I can never be tried in any court of law in Nigeria.

"Anybody standing in trying or coming to try me is a terrorist. That's what their law says."

Kanu further stated that his assertions can be found in section 2(3F) of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CBN backtracks on cybersecurity levy after Tinubu's intervention

CBN backtracks on cybersecurity levy after Tinubu's intervention

'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

Waiter stabs customer during argument over the bill for food

Waiter stabs customer during argument over the bill for food

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Iran's Supreme leader appoints Mokhber as interim president after Raisi's death

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Lagos Govt seals 840 event centres, inspects 7,819 facilities in 1 year

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Cross River Govt receives FG palliatives, assures equitable distribution to 18 LGAs

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Osun Assembly submits salary increment bill to Adeleke, first update since 2007

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edison Ehie and Gov Sim Fubara. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Ex-speaker recounts being offered bribe to impeach Gov Fubara

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids

Governor Peter Mbah and Miyetti Allah group [Pulse.ng]

Enugu Govt to partner Miyetti Allah for farmers safety, boost food sufficiency

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Kogi Governor's victory [Punch Newspaper]

INEC, APC seek dismissal of SDP's petition against Governor Ododo's victory