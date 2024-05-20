'Anybody coming to try me in court is a terrorist' - Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu, visibly frustrated by the court's decision to keep him in custody and allow him to attend trial from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility, expressed his anger towards the government's lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, accusing him of being a terrorist.

Speaking from the dock, Kanu, facing charges of seven counts of treasonable felony, expressed surprise that a senior lawyer, also the Chairman of the Nigeria Body of Benchers, couldn't advise the government appropriately.

Kanu asserted that under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022, Nigeria breached an international treaty by his forcible return to the country.

He argued that, due to this breach, he should not be tried. He emphasised that both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court ruled that his extradition from Kenya was illegal.

In a viral video, the fuming Kanu said, "Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act says that I cannot be tried in Nigeria. That's the law of Nigeria. I can never be tried in any court of law in Nigeria.

"Anybody standing in trying or coming to try me is a terrorist. That's what their law says."