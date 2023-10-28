ADVERTISEMENT
Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yusuf said the decision was reached at the weekly Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf [Daily Trust]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

NAN recalls that the governor, on assumption of office, since expressed displeasure over the backlog of unpaid gratuities by the immediate past administration, amounting to over ₦40 billion.

The governor promised to clear the backlog within two years in office.

According to him, the beneficiaries of the gratuities would be retirees of lower grade levels from ₦1 million downwards, stressing that the money to be paid was not borrowed from anywhere.

The governor said he had an utmost concern about the plight of retired civil servants who finished serving their state but the immediate past government refused to pay their entitlements.

”We have the lists of the beneficiaries and the money at hand by next week we will commence the payment without delay.

“I always sleep and wake up with the issue of gratuities of retired civil servants in my mind. I always think on how to settle and clear this backlog.

“I frequently summon meeting with the Accountant General, Chairman Pension Trust fund and others to assist me on the way forward.

“It is in the course of this meeting we decided to start paying those of low-grade level, whose amounts have not exceeded N1 million or little above N1 million down to like N150,000 or N250,000.

“I asked them to compile the list and we have got the names of over 5,500 of them.

“By next week, they will receive their gratuities in sha Allah. The total amount as we calculated is about N6 billion and it has since been approved by the State Executive Council.

”Let me also tell you that we have the money at hand. We have not borrowed a dime to pay this gratuity,” he said.

Yusuf restated his commitment to serving the Kano people, calling on the populace to give maximum cooperation to his administration for the overall development of the state.

”We are in the system to bring about positive change through good democratic governance that would meet the expectations of our people irrespective of political party affiliations,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Kano sets aside ₦6bn to settle 5,500 retired civil servants - Gov Yusuf

