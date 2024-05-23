ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We can't tax our way to prosperity, Sanusi cautions govt

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanusi said the taxing system must not be extortionary, adding that the government must tax growth not income.

Lamido Sanusi, the Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor [NAN]
Lamido Sanusi, the Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor [NAN]

Recommended articles

Sanusi made this known during his speech on the economy and other issues at the 2024 Rivers State Economic and Investment Summit at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

He noted that the government's taxing of the citizens must be sensible and not extortionary.

His remarks come amid criticisms of the President Bola Tinubu administration's imposition of new taxes and levies to ramp up internally generated revenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest of such moves was the proposed introduction of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on certain bank transactions.

The CBN issued a circular on May May 6, 2024, informing all deposit money banks, mobile money operators, and payment service providers to deduct the levy and remit to the National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF), administered by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

However, the levy has been suspended by the President after public condemnation that greeted the move.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

While emphasising the importance of tax and having a wider tax net, Sanusi said everything must be streamlined to guide against extortions.

Borrowing a quote from the late former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, the former CBN governor said that no country has ever taxed its way to prosperity.

He also stressed that the government must tax growth and not income.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Police rescue 10 teenage girls from trafficking syndicate, arrest 2 suspects

Lagos Police rescue 10 teenage girls from trafficking syndicate, arrest 2 suspects

We can't tax our way to prosperity, Sanusi cautions govt

We can't tax our way to prosperity, Sanusi cautions govt

FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Benue: Opposition raises alarm over Gov Alia's alleged 'authoritarian' policies

Benue: Opposition raises alarm over Gov Alia's alleged 'authoritarian' policies

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Drama erupts as Binance executive Gambaryan slumps in court during trial

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

Lawmakers push to return to old national anthem

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

President Tinubu approves 2 month free ride on Abuja Metro Line - Wike

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

DSS denies invading Kano Emir's Palace, says security was for First Lady's visit

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NECO registration [Premium Times Nigeria]

NECO denies extending registration, reaffirms June 3 deadline for 2024 SSCE

Bags of grains [Radio Nigeria Ibadan]

Kebbi residents receive 23,982 bags of grains from FG to ease food crisis

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja [NAN]

NAFDAC seizes fake cosmetics valued at ₦35 million in Abuja

Tinubu's jets break down, forced to use commercial plane [Peoples Gazette]

Reps investigate why Tinubu's jets broke down, forced him to use commercial plane