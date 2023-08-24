ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

News Agency Of Nigeria

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in early August 2023, the board also paid ₦27m to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and increased the amount paid to Kaduna State University to ₦88.6m.

Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]
Gov Uba Sani [PUNCH]

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Hassan Rilwan, in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna said the board had paid the money into the accounts of the various institutions. According to him, the institutions include: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Bayero University, Kano, Kaduna State University, Kaduna.

He said, “In furtherance to implementing deliberate initiatives to promote educational excellence and cushion the effects of the current economic realities on students, the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has announced the transfer of the sum of N25m into the accounts of Bayero University Kano for the tuition fees till graduation for students from Kaduna State.

“The transfer of funds is in fulfillment of an earlier signed memorandum of understanding with Bayero University Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today we have successfully paid 25m to BUK authorities and although our target is 45m for students from Kaduna; this is a great step in the right direction,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in early August 2023, the board also paid ₦27m to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and increased the amount paid to Kaduna State University to ₦88.6m.

Additionally, the Kaduna State Loans and Scholarship Board has so far, paid N183.6m into the accounts of various schools across Nigeria for Kaduna State Students. It is seeking to enter into more agreements with Kaduna Polytechnic, University of Jos, ATBU Bauchi, Kaduna State College of Nursing amongst others.

“The Kaduna State Government led by Gov. Uba Sani remains committed to keeping the promises made during the campaign as captured succinctly in the SUSTAIN manifesto.

“The Gov. Sani recently announced a downward review of school fees in state-owned tertiary institutions namely, Kaduna State University, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic , College of Education Gidan Waya, Kaduna State College of Nursing and Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology Makarfi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Students from Kaduna State are encouraged to apply to access scholarships and other opportunities online, by visiting kdsg-scholarship.com for more information,” Rilwan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

Release our promotion arrears or else...  —  ASUU threatens FG

Release our promotion arrears or else...  —  ASUU threatens FG

CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

UNICEF, Sokoto govt signs MoU to enroll 132,000 out-of-school children

UNICEF, Sokoto govt signs MoU to enroll 132,000 out-of-school children

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

APC NWC appoints Dalori as Deputy national chairman North

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

Minister of Works slams contractors over substandard road projects

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NAFDAC approves GLUCOZIL, AAU's herbal medicine for diabetes

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 369.903kg of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Indian Group in Nigeria lauds safe landing of spacecraft on the moon

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers