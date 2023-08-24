Kaduna Govt pays ₦205m to tertiary institutions as scholarship for indigenes

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Hassan Rilwan, in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna said the board had paid the money into the accounts of the various institutions. According to him, the institutions include: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Bayero University, Kano, Kaduna State University, Kaduna.

He said, “In furtherance to implementing deliberate initiatives to promote educational excellence and cushion the effects of the current economic realities on students, the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has announced the transfer of the sum of N25m into the accounts of Bayero University Kano for the tuition fees till graduation for students from Kaduna State.

“The transfer of funds is in fulfillment of an earlier signed memorandum of understanding with Bayero University Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today we have successfully paid ₦25m to BUK authorities and although our target is ₦45m for students from Kaduna; this is a great step in the right direction,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in early August 2023, the board also paid ₦27m to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and increased the amount paid to Kaduna State University to ₦88.6m.

“Additionally, the Kaduna State Loans and Scholarship Board has so far, paid N183.6m into the accounts of various schools across Nigeria for Kaduna State Students. It is seeking to enter into more agreements with Kaduna Polytechnic, University of Jos, ATBU Bauchi, Kaduna State College of Nursing amongst others.

“The Kaduna State Government led by Gov. Uba Sani remains committed to keeping the promises made during the campaign as captured succinctly in the SUSTAIN manifesto.

“The Gov. Sani recently announced a downward review of school fees in state-owned tertiary institutions namely, Kaduna State University, Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic , College of Education Gidan Waya, Kaduna State College of Nursing and Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences and Technology Makarfi.

ADVERTISEMENT