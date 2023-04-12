Justice Yerima confirmed as Oyo state Chief Judge

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yerima has been in acting capacity as the Chief Judge of the state since Jan. 16, when Justice Muntar Abimbola, her predecessor, retired.

The confirmation of her appointment was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Abiodun Fadeyi.

In their contributions, lawmakers representing Ibadan North II constituency and Ibadan North East II constituency, Mr Adebayo Babajide and Mr Olusola Owolabi respectively, described Yerima as “a woman of integrity whose appointment would foster a rapid transformation of the judicial system in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

While addressing the members of the house of assembly, Yerima said she would do her best to ensure a new judiciary in Oyo state.

“A greater challenge has been vested on me, to make Oyo State judiciary a pride of South West, and Nigeria.

“I’ll also ensure digitalisation to ensure effectiveness in the Oyo judiciary system.

“We will also ensure infrastructure in our courts, because there are a lot of things that need to be in order, so we’ll make sure that everything is put in place and ensure that Oyo State is the pride of Africa,” she said.

NAN reports that Yerima was born on Sept. 8, 1958 into the Akinloye family of Oje-Itutaba Ibadan, in Ibadan North East Local Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

She attended Omolewa Nursery and Primary School, Oritamefa, Ibadan, from 1962 to 1969 and St Margret Girl’s Secondary School, Ilesa from January 1970 to July 1974.

She also attended Ibadan Grammar School from 1974 to 1975 and did her A-level programme at The Polytechnic, Ibadan from 1975 to 1977.

His lordship was at the then University of Ife (now O.A.U) Ile-ife, from 1977 to 1981, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and Philosophy, before proceeding to the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom (September 1981 to December 1983) for her L.L.B.

She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos for her B.L (Barrister at Law) and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985. She served her NYSC in the Faculty of Law, University of Ife, as an Assistant to the Faculty Officer and in the Law Reporting Section, from 1985 – 1986.

She began her legal career in Kaduna state, with her pupillage at Baba Amartey & Co. (Barristers & Solicitors) and went on to set up her own flourishing Law office/Chambers – Yerima & Co. (Barristers & Solicitors) also in Zaria, Kaduna State, from May 1986 to April 2001.

ADVERTISEMENT