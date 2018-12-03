Jubril from Sudan: Oyedepo casts doubt over Buhari's real identity

news

David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, has waded into the controversy over the real identity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, started the theory in 2017 that the real Buhari that was elected in 2015 had died during one of his medical trips to London and been replaced by a clone named Jubril from Sudan with the help of surgery.

Kanu's claim has enjoyed more mainstream prominence in recent weeks after a former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed on his Twitter account that the man in the Presidential Villa is not the same that was elected.

While speaking from the pulpit on Sunday, December 2, 2018, Oyedepo propagated the theory by reading a satirical article that had been written on the subject by Olatunji Dare in The Nation Newspaper.

Before he read the article to hundreds in his congregation on Sunday, the cleric questioned how Nigerians could be enslaved without their knowledge.

He said, "How can a nation with an Army of intelligent citizens who are imparting the nations of the world with their knowledge be held spellbound by this country? How can the largest nation in the world be heading for perpetual slavery without people knowing it?

"This disturbing information came from The Nation Newspaper of November 27, 2018, written by one Olatunji Dare exploded with authoritative assertions, he said, claiming among others that the president had died in the UK in 2017 where he was undergoing medical treatment. How?"

According to the article, Jubril's family came to Abuja to demand compensation to keep quiet about the secret.

The article read, "I can report authoritatively that representatives of the Jubril family, having discovered the gigantic swindle, suddenly showed up in Abuja the other day and demanded to be compensated with a power-sharing arrangement at the federal level in perpetuity, plus 50 percent of Nigeria's oil revenues for ten years in the first instance. Failing this, they warned, they would tell their story to the whole world.

"I can also reveal that the Nigerian authorities have entered into frantic negotiations with Jubril's family to head off what is sure to earn a double entry in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's Dirtiest and Worst-kept Secret. The UK authorities are mediating."

After reading the article, Oyedepo said Nigeria might be in danger of being colonised a second time and called on President Buhari to react to the allegations.

He said, "The question is, has Nigeria now suddenly become a population of fools? I believe it's time to come away from our slumber and salvage this nation from slavery.

"If this evil tide is not dealt with quickly and decisively, Nigeria may be about to be recolonised a second time, and this time by another African country. What a shame and what a misfortune that would be. God forbid!"

The cleric said that Buhari's failure to respond to the allegations would prove that he might not be the president.

"But if the president will not address the nation on a subject as sensitive as this, it must have been proved beyond any iota of doubt that maybe he's not our president," he said.

He then led the congregation in prayer for Nigeria to be delivered from slavery.

While meeting with the Nigerian community in Poland on Sunday, Buhari dismissed the rumours , branding it 'ignorant and irreligious'.

"It's real me, I assure you. I will soon celebrate my 76th birthday and I will still go strong," he said.