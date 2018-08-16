news

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of dire challenges.

According to Daily Post, the former President also said that anything evil cannot last for long.

Jonathan made the statement at the 2018 new yam festival celebration in Orlu, Imo state.

He said “We must appreciate goodness even when threatened with persecution because evil doesn’t last for long. A leader must be prepared to face a lot of challenges at some point in life, which is what leadership often entails.”

Also, speaking at the celebration, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha hailed Jonathan, describing as a reference point for leadership in Africa.

ALSO READ: Goodluck Jonathan takes shot at President Buhari on Facebook

There have been calls for former President Goodluck Jonathan to be investigated for alleged corruption.