Jigawa Governor wants to renovate 10 FM radio stations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Zainab Shu’aibu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

Shu’aibu said that FM Andaza and other FM stations in the state had suffered prolonged neglect and were in dire need of upgrades and modern equipment.

“The stations will wear a new look in the shortest time possible as the governor has ordered for the full assessment and recommendation of upgrading and equipping of the stations,” she said.

She further revealed that the governor had approved training for social media influencers in the state, to build their capacity.

According to Shu’aibu, the training aims to equip them with knowledge of ethics and modern ways of news collection and dissemination through social media.

“Since social media has come to stay as an alternative means of information sharing, the administration has identified the need to incorporate influencers.

“The trained influencers will be dispatched to ministries and agencies to enable them to access vital information on government policies and programmes for dissemination to the public.

“The administration will ensure transparency by effective use of the media as a tool for public engagement in the administration of the state,” Shu’aibu said.

She, however, appealed for media support and cooperation toward the dissemination of the governor’s 12-point agenda for the development of the state.

She said that the governor was committed to running a public-friendly government for the overall development of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

