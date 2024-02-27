Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The registration process will begin on February 28 and close on March 28.

The sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode [Info Gist]
The sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode [Info Gist]

Recommended articles

The Board added that the registration process will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close on Thursday, March 28.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement by its public communication advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday in Abuja.

"The sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode. Furthermore, the board will continue to ensure a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of status.

ADVERTISEMENT

"JAMB will not process candidates' application from all awarding institutions that have refused to honour several requests for the verification of their A' level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission," Benjamin said

He added, "Candidates who are not awaiting results, must have uploaded their A' level qualifications, O' level results and DE registration template at the point of registration.

"No DE candidate will be processed for admission until such claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

"DE candidates who, at the point of registration are awaiting A' level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB must have uploaded their admission letter and registration template at the point of registration.

"Applicants with Cambridge certificates of pre-2018 examination year should visit Cambridge directly for verification."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said verification exercise might take up to 28 days, as specified by the awarding body, after which the verified result would be forwarded to the board.

The spokesperson added that the verification exercise would be reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate.

"Statement of results, in lieu of certificate, is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award. The board has also given a window of opportunity for upgrading from UTME to DE with a proviso for only candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration.

"These are candidates who must have indicated at the point of registration that he/she is awaiting A' level results," he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'We're aware of your sufferings,' Governor Alia tells workers protesting hardship

'We're aware of your sufferings,' Governor Alia tells workers protesting hardship

Senator empowers constituents with grinding machines, tricycles, generators

Senator empowers constituents with grinding machines, tricycles, generators

JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Include students in fight against crime - Police

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

Nigerians will experience sunny, thundery weather for next 2 days

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

BREAKING: NLC suspends nationwide protests after first day success

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Police foil kidnapping attempt, recover AK-47 rifle, motorcycles in Kaduna

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Aiyedatiwa appoints Bayo Philip as acting Head of Service, retires Kayode Ogundele

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading