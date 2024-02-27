JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

The Board added that the registration process will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close on Thursday, March 28.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement by its public communication advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday in Abuja.

"The sale is open to foreign candidates desirous of tertiary education in Nigeria through the Direct Entry mode. Furthermore, the board will continue to ensure a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of status.

"JAMB will not process candidates' application from all awarding institutions that have refused to honour several requests for the verification of their A' level certificates presented by some candidates for the 2023 admission," Benjamin said

He added, "Candidates who are not awaiting results, must have uploaded their A' level qualifications, O' level results and DE registration template at the point of registration.

"No DE candidate will be processed for admission until such claimed results are uploaded and verified by the awarding institutions on the board’s Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) mail platform.

"DE candidates who, at the point of registration are awaiting A' level results of IJMB/JUPEB/NABTEB must have uploaded their admission letter and registration template at the point of registration.

"Applicants with Cambridge certificates of pre-2018 examination year should visit Cambridge directly for verification."

He said verification exercise might take up to 28 days, as specified by the awarding body, after which the verified result would be forwarded to the board.

The spokesperson added that the verification exercise would be reflected on the e-Facility profile of the DE candidate.

"Statement of results, in lieu of certificate, is accepted for registration only within three years of the date of award. The board has also given a window of opportunity for upgrading from UTME to DE with a proviso for only candidates whose DE results have not been released at the point of UTME registration.