Aje festival will bring positive economic turnaround in Nigeria - Kolade

News Agency Of Nigeria

The socialite also called for collective efforts in developing and harnessing the country’s resources towards economic growth.

Iyalaje Oodua Worldwide, Chief Toyin Kolade [City People Magazine]
Kolade, Managing Director, Fisolak Royal Furniture and Arikay Oil and Gas, said this during the 2024 Aje festival held on Monday in the Ancient City of Ile-Ife, Osun. The socialite, while commending the resilience of Nigerians, called for collective efforts in developing and harnessing the country’s resources towards economic growth.

According to her, the economic prosperity of any country cannot be separated from embracing its culture and traditions. Iyalaje urged the government at all levels to pay more attention to appreciating and celebrating cultural heritages in the country.

As we celebrate this Aje festival today, Nigerians should expect a positive turnaround in terms of more money, food sufficiency and a more peaceful and prosperous nation.

“It is my belief that as we celebrate Aje today, our prayer has been answered and I hope that government would accord Aje a special position it deserves in our system,” Kolade added.

Kolade expressed hope that the current economic hardship and other challenges would soon become a thing of the past. Also speaking, a traditional adherent from Mexico, Babalawo Omowale Ifamosun, urged Africans to put more effort into embracing their cultural heritage.

The Nigerian-Mexican Ifa Priest frowned at the lackadaisical attitude of most Africans towards their culture and tradition.

“Am a white and Ife priest, I valued our culture and I also urged fellow Africans to do the same,” Ifamosun stated.

