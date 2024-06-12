It could have happened to anyone - Obi sympathises with Tinubu over nasty fall

Social media footage showed how Tinubu missed his step and tumbled while trying to enter the presidential truck to wave at the crowd at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

However, his security detail was on hand to assist him and pulled him back up immediately after hitting the deck.

Much later, the President entered the presidential truck to wave at the crowd.

In a later statement, the presidency allayed fears over Tinubu's health after the incident.

Obi sympathises with Tinubu

Reacting to the incident on his X account, Obi expressed sadness over the fall whilst sending his best wishes to the President.

Describing it as unfortunate, the former Anambra State Governor noted that the accident is nothing to gloat about as it could have happened to anyone.

"I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.

"We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

"May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation. -PO," Obi wrote.

Atiku sends Tinubu a message after the fall

Earlier, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar expressed a similar gesture towards the president following his June 12 day accident.

