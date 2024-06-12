ADVERTISEMENT
Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

Segun Adeyemi

Meanwhile, Tinubu's social media aide allayed fears of health damage that the fall may have caused.

Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/Getty Images]
Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. [Facebook/Getty Images]

In a social media post on Wednesday, June 12, Atiku called the incident unfortunate and wished President Tinubu well.

"I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him," Atiku wrote.

Pulse reported earlier that President Tinubu was entering the presidential truck to wave at the crowd when he tripped and fell.

However, his security team quickly assisted him, immediately helping him back up.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's social media aide, Olusegun Dada, allayed fears of health damage that the fall may have caused.

In a short statement released on his social media, he wrote, "Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped.

"It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues"

Atiku reacts to viral video of Tinubu's fall at Eagle Square

