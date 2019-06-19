Armed men have reportedly kidnapped Dayo Adewole, the son of a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in Oyo State.

Dayo was abducted on his farm in Iroko, near Fiditi in Afijio Local Government Area of Oyo State at about 6 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, according to a report by The Nation.

A source said Dayo, a graduate of agriculture, was with some staff when he was abducted from his farm and taken to an unknown destination.

"The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

"The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko. But they are yet to locate Dayo's whereabouts.

"It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air," the source told The Nation.

The abductors are yet to contact the family for a ransom, but the former minister, who travelled abroad last week, has cut his foreign trip short.

Kidnapping has witnessed a sharp rise in Nigeria as the current government of President Muhammadu Buhari struggles to curb insecurity in the country.