Is Sanwo-Olu banning danfo, korope buses on Lagos roads? Gov's aide explains

Under the proposed initiative, the government will provide regulated mass transit buses to ease commuting and ensure the security of residents.

As a result, unregulated commercial bus operations, specifically Danfo and Korope buses will be subjected to various standard tests in order to qualify them for admission into the BRI.

The new transport policy, designed to enhance public commuting and better serve the residents, will be rolled out in phases starting from October 1, 2024.

However, speculations were making the rounds on social media on Sunday, July 14, 2024, that the Lagos State government had banned the popular Danfo and Korope buses from operating in the state.

This followed media reports regarding the new public transport initiative.

Reacting to the development in a statement, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, provided some clarifications on the matter.

Giwa first dispelled the rumour of an outright ban on danfo and Korope buses in the state.

However, the Governor's aide disclosed that to pilot the BRI, the government will introduce mass transit buses for the Lekki-Epe corridor.

"Danfo buses that conform to the standards of the VIS will operate as Mid-capacity buses while Korope buses that also meet the standards will be integrated into the First Mile Last Mile services to serve the interior roads along the stretch from Obalende/CMS to Ajah (specifically Eleko)," Giwa said.

The aide added that Danfo and Korope buses will undergo roadworthiness checks, and drivers will receive professional training at the state driving institute, while designated routes will be assigned and compliance will be strictly monitored.

The BRI will also introduce an e-ticketing system for optimal passenger comfort and experience.

"The issue of illegal passenger pickups and unauthorised bus stops will be effectively addressed.

"A stakeholders' meeting was held on June 27th, including heads of Transport Unions, key Transport Operators, officials from the State’s Ministry of Transportation, and the Special Adviser and Permanent Secretary of Transportation.

"A communique was signed at the stakeholders' meeting, addressing all doubts and concerns. There is no cause for alarm.