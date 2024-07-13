ADVERTISEMENT
Car owners troop out as FG inaugurates CNG conversion centres in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that car owners were seen at the centres trying to convert their petrol-powered cars to CNG.

Mrs Omolara Obileye, Coordinator of Business Development and Strategy of the initiative, who spoke during the exercise on Friday, said the initiative would reduce the dependence on fuel.

According to her, conversion has started for commercial vehicles.

“We are starting with Abuja and Lagos and we will keep rolling out; the announcements will be made regularly as we go to each of the states.

“Private cars are supposed to pay a fraction of the cost of the conversion while the transport associations have a 100 per cent conversion fee.

“However, the cost depends on the vehicle size because there are different types of vehicles; and there is a need to understand what exactly we need to configure in the system.

“We have over 12 conversion centres in the FCT; we will continue to increase the number and update the public,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the CNG Conversion Centres visited in Abuja include NIPCO Oil and Gas station at Airport Road, Kia Motors at Utako, Mijo Gas Auto in Jahi and ABG CNG, Kubwa.

At Mijo Gas Auto, the head of the Centre, Gaurav Goyal, described CNG as very safe and clean.

“So, what we want from every Nigerian is to go green; it will be a very good initiative for bringing down the price of items including the cost of PMS.

“CNG is not only pocket-friendly, it will reduce food prices because transportation will also be cost-effective,” he said.

One of the CNG Engineers, Mr Joseph Smith, said the price of a litre of CNG was N230 at NIPCO Oil and Gas station, adding that a driver could use CNG of N3000 to travel to Kaduna from Abuja.

Smith explained that there was an automatic switch button that could alternate between CNG and Fuel in the car without causing an issue or challenge.

NAN reports that car owners were seen at the centres trying to convert their petrol-powered cars to CNG while others who had already converted theirs, were buying CNG at ₦230 per litre.

