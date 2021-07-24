'You're speaking for Fulani slave masters', IPOB slams Clark for excluding Niger-Delta from Biafra

Describing Clark as a general without foot soldiers, the proscribed group said the 94-year-old politician lacked the authority to speak for the people of his region.

The Ijaw leader had recently said the Niger Delta could not be part of Biafra, saying IPOB’s plan to include the South-South states in its Biafra agitation is a mere dream.

“How can Rivers State or Akwa Ibom become part of Biafra? They are dreaming thinking about the eastern region of those days. They are very unrealistic boys. To me, IPOB is not pursuing the right thing.” Clark had said.

Reacting, IPOB spokesman Emma Powerful described Clark’s statement as appalling, saying Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB is not forcing any tribe or clan to join Biafra.

Powerful said, “How suddenly Edwin Clark has forgotten that it was an Izon man who brought the name ‘Biafra’ to the table for approval which Ojukwu and his Eastern Consultative Assembly approved without hesitation or debate?

“Edwin Clark should know that IPOB, led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, did not force any clan to join Biafra. But if his community, clan, and tribe refuse to join Biafra through referendum at the right time, they should not blame anybody for their fate in Nigeria.

“By the time Biafra will exit Nigeria through a referendum, any clan in the so-called Niger Delta that refuses to be liberated from the Nigerian bondage should get ready to serve the Fulani as slaves forever.

“We, however, know that Edwin Clark is not speaking for millions of Niger Delta youths, men and women earnestly yearning for their liberation from the Nigerian bondage.

“He is only speaking for his Fulani slave masters, but very soon he will discover that he is a general without foot soldiers.”

Meanwhile, the treason trial of Nnamdi Kanu is resuming on Monday July 26, 2021.

Kanu, the leader of the separatist group was arrested four years after he jumped bail and fled the country.