Gov Okowa congratulates Edwin Clark at 94

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba on Tuesday, the governor pays glowing tributes to the elder statesman, describing him as a "lifetime achiever."

He says that the people of the Niger Delta are grateful to the legendary leader and respected voice on national issues for his unrelenting service to the region and the country.

Okowa notes that the outstanding contributions of Chief Clark to the Niger Delta struggle are truly legendary and worthy of commendation.

He remarks that Pa Clark remains a dogged, fearless and patriotic leader, always passionate about the interests of his people and the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

"As leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Clark coordinated the resolution of the militancy crisis in the Niger Delta which culminated in unhindered oil production with its attendant positive effect on national revenue.

“His regular wise counseling and leadership acumen contributed immensely to the stability, growth and development of the Niger Delta in particular and the entire country in general.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with our father and leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary.