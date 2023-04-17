The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

INEC suspends Adamawa REC for declaring Binani winner

Bayo Wahab

INEC asks Ari to stay away from office till further notice.

INEC suspends its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Yusuf Hudu Ari (Channels TV)
INEC suspends its Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Yusuf Hudu Ari (Channels TV)

Recommended articles

The commission asked Ari to stay away from office till further notice.

INEC announced the development in a circular to the embattled REC signed by Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Commission (INEC).

In the circular reads, “I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect”.

Recall that on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Ari illegally declared Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Saturday’s supplementary election in the state election.

Following the controversial declaration, INEC summoned him to its headquarters in Abuja, suspended the collation process and also nullified the declaration.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the party have kicked against the declaration of Binani as the winner.

To express their displeasure with the development, PDP members marched through the streets of Yola, the capital of Adamawa on Monday, April 17, 2023, protesting, saying they would continue to protest until INEC resumes the collation of results.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG begs aviation unions to end ongoing strike

FG begs aviation unions to end ongoing strike

Passengers stranded as aviation unions begin strike

Passengers stranded as aviation unions begin strike

2 Oyo governorship candidates challenge Makinde's election victory in court

2 Oyo governorship candidates challenge Makinde's election victory in court

NAFDAC approves R21 malaria vaccine

NAFDAC approves R21 malaria vaccine

INEC suspends Adamawa REC for declaring Binani winner

INEC suspends Adamawa REC for declaring Binani winner

NPC inaugurate committees in Plateau for 2023 Census

NPC inaugurate committees in Plateau for 2023 Census

Delta governor-elect pledges results oriented, functional state legislature

Delta governor-elect pledges results oriented, functional state legislature

Tribunal orders substituted service on Sanwo-Olu

Tribunal orders substituted service on Sanwo-Olu

Protests in Adamawa as PDP members take to streets over governorship poll controversy

Protests in Adamawa as PDP members take to streets over governorship poll controversy

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Revealed: Who is the Highest-paid player in every Premier League club [2023]?

Revealed: Who is the Highest-paid player in every Premier League club [2023]?

MVP-favourite Nikola Jokic & Nuggets dominate the Timberwolves in Game 1

MVP-favourite Nikola Jokic & Nuggets dominate the Timberwolves in Game 1

Osimhen happy to stay at ‘one of the biggest clubs’ Napoli

Osimhen happy to stay at ‘one of the biggest clubs’ Napoli

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Dillian Whyte reacts to Joe Joyce’s 6th-round TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

Achraf Hakimi makes first public appearance amid rumours about his wealth transfer

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert