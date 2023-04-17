INEC suspends Adamawa REC for declaring Binani winner

The commission asked Ari to stay away from office till further notice.

INEC announced the development in a circular to the embattled REC signed by Mrs. Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Commission (INEC).

In the circular reads, “I hereby convey the commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect”.

Recall that on Sunday, April 16, 2023, Ari illegally declared Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Saturday’s supplementary election in the state election.

Following the controversial declaration, INEC summoned him to its headquarters in Abuja, suspended the collation process and also nullified the declaration.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the People Democratic Party (PDP) and members of the party have kicked against the declaration of Binani as the winner.