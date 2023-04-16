BREAKING: Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted a supplementary election in Adamawa State on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to determine the winner after the initial poll of Mach 18 was declared inconclusive following the cancellation of results in polling units where there was over-voting.

Prior to the election being declared inconclusive, the incumbent governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, had taken a clear lead after polling a total of 421,524 votes as against 390,275 votes recorded by his closest challenger, Binani.

Fintiri went into the supplementary election with a healthy margin of 31,249 votes and saw his lead widen after recording 4,085 votes from 10 out of the 69 polling units results announced on Saturday while the APC candidate only added 3,128 votes to her tally.

The state Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, had suspended the collation of results till 11am on Sunday. However, in the most bizarre and illegal manner, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barrister Hudu Yunusa, sneaked into the collation centre around 9am on Sunday and declared Binani the winner of the election.

Accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police and Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, Yunusa read a prepared speech announcing the APC candidate returned elected despite results from the remaining polling units yet to be officially announced.