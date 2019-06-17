The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the server was only used for experimentation during some staggered elections in 2018.

Speaking on Monday, June 17, 2019, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun, Segun Agbaje, said that results of the 2019 general elections were not transmitted electronically to its server.

Agbaje said that the clarification was necessary due to the rising controversies on the transmission of 2019 Presidential Election results from states to the INEC server.

He said that the 2019 elections were “largely successful” despite “daunting challenges” that characterised its conduct.

Agbaje, however, lamented the attitude of some politicians which involved different illicit practices, including use of thugs to win elections.

He maintained that the Commission, in collaboration with security agents in the state, drastically reduced the phenomenon during the general elections.

INEC had told the election petition tribunal that it did not make use of any server during the 2019 general election.