The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Immigration arrests 5 suspected human traffickers in Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The comptroller said that NIS received a request from NAPTIP to jointly carry out a raid on the hideout of the suspects upon discovery of the illegal activities.

Immigration arrests 5 suspected human traffickers in Ibadan. [Daily]
Immigration arrests 5 suspected human traffickers in Ibadan. [Daily]

Recommended articles

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Comptroller Mohammed Umar, made this known on Thursday while handling over the suspects to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) at its Headquarters in Ibadan.

Umar said that NIS and NAPTIP in the state had been collaborating in fighting against human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

He said that the collaboration had yielded successes recorded in the arrest of the five suspects in Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comptroller said that NIS received a request from NAPTIP to jointly carry out a raid on the hideout of the suspects upon discovery of the illegal activities.

He said that the collaboration with NAPTIP, in carrying out raid on the hideout of the suspected human trafficking syndicates in Ibadan, initially led to the arrest of 10 suspects.

“Out of the 10 suspects arrested, we are able to establish that five are members of syndicates that are expert in luring mostly Ghanaians in disguise of bringing them to Nigeria, specifically Ibadan and prepare them for a package to enable them to travel to Canada.

“Because of that enticement, these victims submitted themselves and came to Ibadan, only to find out that what was sold to them was a scam.

“The victims came to Ibadan with the intention of going to Canada only to be handed down with business in the form of network marketing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because the victims felt they have been deceived and most likely could lead to force labour, which is not their intention of coming to Nigeria, they complained to NAPTIP.

“NAPTIP being alive to its responsibility, approached us and we jointly carry out the raid and now we are handling over five suspects to them,” Umar said.

The comptroller said that human trafficking had been going on for a while in Nigeria adding that the service would continue to halt them and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He called on Nigerians not to fall victim because of the situation in the country and the world generally and their eagerness to survive.

The comptroller urged Nigerians to always be diligent while seeking for job opportunities in order not to fail victim of human trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Receiving the suspects, the Head of NAPTIP in Oyo State, Augustine Akanya, said the that the agency would carry out diligent investigation on the suspects and would be prosecuted, if found guilty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Immigration arrests 5 suspected human traffickers in Ibadan

Immigration arrests 5 suspected human traffickers in Ibadan

Senator-elect donates 40 cars to APC leaders in Zamfara

Senator-elect donates 40 cars to APC leaders in Zamfara

Be conscious of end time signs - Chief Imam urges Muslims

Be conscious of end time signs - Chief Imam urges Muslims

NDLEA extends close of recruitment application portal by a week

NDLEA extends close of recruitment application portal by a week

Military destroys 50 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

Military destroys 50 illegal refining sites in Niger Delta

Holy Communion is compulsory for all Christians – Cleric

Holy Communion is compulsory for all Christians – Cleric

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Over 5,000 unclaimed driver’s licences in Anambra – FRSC

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Kano govt approves 3-week Ramadan holiday for schools

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Unknown gunmen kill 3 in Gowon Estate Lagos

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration