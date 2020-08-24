The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, had in a statement on Monday disclosed Abayomi’s COVID-19 status.

Abayomi, in a message posted on his Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, said that he remains committed to discharging his duties to the state.

“With utmost sense of responsibility, I am obliged to make it known to the general public that I have tested positive to #COVID-19.

“Consequently, I have proceeded on 14 days self-isolation and treatment at home.

“Nevertheless, I remain committed to continuing to discharge my duties as the Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander for #COVID-19 responses in Lagos State.

“I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against #COVID-19,” he said.

Abayomi said he has the full support of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the entire Cabinet of the Government of Lagos State, as well as his team at the state Ministry of Health, to put the incident behind as soon as possible.

“I wish to, however, assure you all that my family members and I are fine and are responding positively to treatment,” he said.

The commissioner urged Lagos citizens to continue to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing, as well as other established protocols for COVID-19 prevention.

Also, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), through his Twitter handle wished Abayomi speedy recovery.

“I wish my dear brother and colleague @ProfAkinAbayomi, a speedy recovery.

“Very grateful for your strong leadership of the #COVID-19 response in Lagos State.

“We will #keeppushing, and urge Nigerians to adhere to all public health and safety measures, so we can control this outbreak,” Ihekweazu tweeted.