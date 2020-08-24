The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, broke the news on his Twitter page.

“The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Abayomi, has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is doing well. No symptoms .. will begin 14 days self-isolation and home care immediately... continues to discharge his duty as Deputy Incident Commander,” Gawat shared.

Abayomi has been front and center as Nigeria battles the pandemic. He is often pictured with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, providing updates and outlining safety and health protocols for a city of more than 20 million inhabitants.

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Right) and Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi in an isolation center [Twitter/@akinabayomi]

Nigeria's most populous city of Lagos is the epicenter of the country's COVID-19 outbreak with 17, 894 of Nigeria’s current recorded tally of 52, 227.

Abayomi joins Chief Press Secretary Gboyega Akosile, as one of the high profile COVID-19 cases in Sanwo-olu’s team.

Akosile has made a full recovery from the virus.