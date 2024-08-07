ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Segun Adeyemi

Sani told northern elites to urgently come out with an implementable master plan to tackle the decades of endemic poverty and deprivation, illiteracy, chronic underdevelopment, abject neglect, religious extremism and terrorism that have demonised the region and impoverished its people.

Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
Shehu Sani and Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This statement comes after reports of protests in various northern states, where demonstrators also displayed Russian flags, an act deemed treasonable by experts.

In a series of posts on his X account, Sani expressed that while President Tinubu must be held accountable, the solution lies within the Northern leadership.

"Northern leaders must take lessons from the recent violent uprising in the region. The President must be held to account, but he is not the Problem or the Solution to the Problem," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Sani emphasised the need for a comprehensive plan to address the region's deep-rooted issues.

"The Governors, political, Business, religious, traditional leaders and the intellectuals of the region must converge and urgently come out with an implementable master plan to tackle the decades of endemic poverty and destitution, Illiteracy, Chronic underdevelopment, abject neglect, religious extremism and terrorism that has demonised the region and impoverished its people," he added.

Highlighting the inadequacy of force to solve these issues, he remarked, "Guns and tanks can suppress the flame but not extinguish the fire. The North should look at the mirror and not the telescope. We have the cattle to build our wealth; we shouldn't be looking for a scapegoat."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sani also raised concerns about the economic impact of the unrest, stating, "Anyone, foreigner or Nigerian, bringing his millions or billions to invest in our region will now have to think more than twice. He will now have to insure himself against Ransom and Riots."

Condemning the violence, Sani suggested ulterior motives behind the protests.

READ ALSO: Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, he claimed, "A day before the last protest, money was shared to the youths, and Russian flags were also shared.

"That shows that the whole intent of the protest is not simply about the policies and programmes of the government. There was an attempt to create an atmosphere where there would be an overthrow of the government."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

#EndBadGovernance: Journalist attacked, protesters assaulted by thugs in Rivers

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Yusuf set to invest ₦502m in clean water for Kano’s growing population

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Hold Tinubu accountable for Northern unrest - Shehu Sani

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

Presidency, Atiku trade tackles over #EndBadGovernance protests

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

'It is a pandemic' - Commissioner raises alarm about drug abuse in Lagos

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Governor's wife provides free pap to help children with malnutrition issues

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Zamfara Govt reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal