Regina Daniels faces backlash for speaking on nationwide #Endbadgovernance protest

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has become a trending topic on X.

Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]
Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

It all began on the first day of nationwide protests, August 1, 2024, when Daniels took to Instagram to address Nigerians. In the video she posted, she condemned acts of violence being perpetrated on the protest grounds and urged for peace.

"Today is August 1, the first day of the national protests in Nigeria. We all know that the masses are suffering and want a better way of living, hence the protest. There is nothing wrong with protesting, but there is everything wrong with violence," she began.

The actress continued, "Once violence gets involved, it defeats the whole purpose of the protests. I urge everyone to try and make this protest as peaceful as possible."

Though well intended, her video was met with disapproval from countless Nigerians, who told her to take the video down.

"Take the video down, you’re too young to advise your elders, if the country was good you wouldn’t marry your grandfather," said an outraged Instagram user in the comment section.

Others slammed Daniels for speaking on the protest while being married to wealthy Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, stressing that she does not understand the plight of the masses.

Nigerians slam Regina Daniels [Instagram/Reginadaniels]
Nigerians slam Regina Daniels [Instagram/Reginadaniels] Pulse Nigeria
"You? Advise Nigerians??Omorrr 😪😅No be your fault sha….If no be Ned, you for still Dey do Spider-Man for Asaba," commented another user.

Another user said to the actress, "I laugh in Isoko. Do you understand the suffering of the masses? Have you ever queried the so-called money you enjoy? Isn’t your husband part of the people in the government that the masses are complaining about? You should have just kept quiet. You have no business talking about this especially since you made your decision and that makes your intentions clear enough. There’s nothing for you to say Regina. Enjoy and I hope you feel fulfilled in the long run."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

