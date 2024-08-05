PHOTOS: Kano protests take unexpected turn as demonstrators wave Russian flag

They chanted in Hausa and ran through the streets, marking a new phase in the ongoing demonstrations.

This escalation follows the Kano State Government's decision to relax the curfew imposed after previous violence.

The Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, announced that the curfew would now be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

"Having reviewed the curfew and worried by the situation the people have gotten in as a result of the curfew, His Excellency has directed that the curfew be relaxed," Dantiye stated.

Governor Abba Yusuf initially imposed a 24-hour curfew last Thursday after the nationwide protests turned violent. Despite the relaxation, the government remains vigilant.

"The government is concerned about the security of lives and properties. This will continue, and the situation will be reviewed," Dantiye emphasised.

Vandalism of federal government properties

The protests, driven by economic hardship and bad governance, have led to significant destruction in Kano.

Hoodlums looted and burned the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Industrial Park, which was set for commissioning next week. Police reported 269 arrests related to the looting of public properties.

Governor Yusuf extended his condolences to the families affected by the violence and property losses.