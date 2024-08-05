ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PHOTOS: Kano protests take unexpected turn as demonstrators wave Russian flag

Segun Adeyemi

The protests, driven by economic hardship and bad governance, have led to significant destruction in Kano.

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]
Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

They chanted in Hausa and ran through the streets, marking a new phase in the ongoing demonstrations.

This escalation follows the Kano State Government's decision to relax the curfew imposed after previous violence.

The Commissioner for Information, Baba Dantiye, announced that the curfew would now be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Having reviewed the curfew and worried by the situation the people have gotten in as a result of the curfew, His Excellency has directed that the curfew be relaxed," Dantiye stated.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared a 24-hour curfew after protests turn violent.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has declared a 24-hour curfew after protests turn violent. Pulse Nigeria

Governor Abba Yusuf initially imposed a 24-hour curfew last Thursday after the nationwide protests turned violent. Despite the relaxation, the government remains vigilant.

"The government is concerned about the security of lives and properties. This will continue, and the situation will be reviewed," Dantiye emphasised.

READ ALSO: Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests, driven by economic hardship and bad governance, have led to significant destruction in Kano.

Hoodlums looted and burned the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) Industrial Park, which was set for commissioning next week. Police reported 269 arrests related to the looting of public properties.

Governor Yusuf extended his condolences to the families affected by the violence and property losses.

"The governor extends his condolences to the families of the people that lost their loved ones and those that lost their properties in the few days of protests that were hijacked by hoodlums," Dantiye conveyed.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal

Operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS). [Facebook]

DSS arrests leader of #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP