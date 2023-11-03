ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm deploying back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger – Tinubu

Tinubu disclosed that he's exploring back-channel strategies in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic because he didn't want bloodshed in the West African country.

President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the ECOWAS Summit in Guinea-Bissau. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Tinubu said this when he hosted the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

In the wake of the coup that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS imposed several sanctions on the Niger military junta and also threatened to unleash its military on the nation to restore democratic order.

However, the Niger military leaders gird their loins, forming a military alliance with neighbouring countries in preparation for a possible military invasion by the regional bloc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite activating its standby force for a possible incursion, ECOWAS never made good on its threat to invade Niger and instead opted for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the political impasse.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has now disclosed that he decided to pull the plug on the earlier military intervention to avoid a bloodbath in the neighbouring country.

“Leadership is about responding to the needs of the people; their cries, and their frustrations. Nigeria shares a border with Niger across the expanse of seven Nigerian states, and most of these states are very populated. Therefore, I need to guide ECOWAS carefully and steadily so that we manage our anger carefully,” he said.

”We have a colleague and a democratically-elected leader, President Bazoum, being used as a human shield. If we are not careful, he and his family can be endangered.

”I am deploying all appropriate back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger Republic. We recognize the wishes of our people; they do not want war, but that does not mean we cannot take bold and decisive action,” the president added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks, Colonna conveyed French President Emmanuel Macron's goodwill message to Tinubu while also commending the latter's leadership in handling the ECOWAS affairs.

“We support your efforts at ECOWAS. We are behind you because we believe that constitutional order is a treasure for all countries, and democracy must be a reality,” said the French envoy.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm deploying back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger – Tinubu

I'm deploying back-channel strategies to avoid bloodshed in Niger – Tinubu

Mbah's govt partners NDE to train 40,000 unemployed Enugu youths

Mbah's govt partners NDE to train 40,000 unemployed Enugu youths

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

Troops rescue 2 abducted corps members in Katsina

Reps committee plans to probe petrol subsidy regime

Reps committee plans to probe petrol subsidy regime

FG, France sign agreement to support young entrepreneurs, boost employment

FG, France sign agreement to support young entrepreneurs, boost employment

NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

NAFDAC urges nursing mothers to embrace exclusive breastfeeding

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Global Citizen, pgLang launch new 'Move Afrika' campaign to promote health, equity

Global Citizen, pgLang launch new 'Move Afrika' campaign to promote health, equity

Labour declares nationwide strike Wednesday over Ajaero's attack in Imo

Labour declares nationwide strike Wednesday over Ajaero's attack in Imo

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [NPF]

President Tinubu vows to improve the working conditions of police officers